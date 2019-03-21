Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Wildwood Crest to host health and wellness lecture series

WILDWOOD CREST — The borough Recreation Department and the Wildwood Crest Wellness Committee will host a free lecture series on health and wellness.

This seven-part lecture series will feature presentations by medical professionals from Cape Regional Medical Center and will be held 6 p.m. each Wednesday beginning March 27 at the Crest Pier Recreation Center, 5800 Ocean Ave. There will be no lecture April 24, the week of Easter.

Speakers will address health topics such as sports injury rehabilitation, diabetes care and prevention, heart health, cancer prevention, reversing the signs of aging and more. All lectures are open to the public and free of charge. Light refreshments will be served. No pre-registration is necessary.

For further information, call the Crest Pier Recreation Center at 609-523-0202.

Below is a list of speakers and topics for the Wildwood Crest Community Health and Wellness Lecture Series:

• March 27: David Cho, M.D., radiation oncologist, Brodesser Cancer Center — “Healthy Eating and Cancer Prevention”

• April 3: Monique Scally, D.O., cardiologist, Cape Regional Physicians Associates — “Cardiology and Heart Health”

• April 10: Kevin McHale, M.D., orthopedic surgeon, Penn Orthopedics — “Sports Injury and Rehab in the Aging Athlete”

• April 17: Anita Raghuwanshi, M.D., endocrinologist, Cape Regional Physicians Associates — “Diabetes Care and Prevention”

• May 1: Donald Tomasello, M.D., general surgeon, Cape Regional Physicians Associates – “General Surgery Topics”

• May 8: Dottie Drake, RN, Personal Fitness Trainer, Cape Regional Miracles Fitness – “Reverse the Signs of Aging”

May 15: John Ruskey, D.O., emergency medicine physician, Cape Regional Medical Center & Director of Cape Regional Urgent Care — “Common Summertime Injuries and Safety”

