WILDWOOD CREST — The New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, in conjunction with the Wildwood Crest Police Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, will host a hometown security seminar 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the Crest Pier Recreation Center, Heather Road and Ocean Avenue.
Members of the public are encouraged to attend this free seminar. Topics of discussion will include physical protective measures, recognizing and reporting suspicious activity and cybersecurity.
The New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness hometown security program is a collaborative effort to discuss tools and resources that help strengthen the security and resilience of communities across New Jersey. Small businesses and other local organizations engage with federal, state and local partners to enhance information sharing and build preparedness capabilities.
For further information, contact the Wildwood Crest Police Department at 609-522-2456.