WILDWOOD CREST — All traffic lights in the borough will be activated and operating on their full cycles from Monday morning, Jan. 27, through Wednesday morning, Jan. 29, due to the potentially significant increase in traffic volume surrounding the scheduled visit to the island by U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Jan. 28, the Police Department announced.
Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians should make note of this change in traffic procedures during the time period mentioned above.
For further information, contact the Police Department at 609-522-2456.
