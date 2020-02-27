WILDWOOD — The Wildwood Business Improvement District will host arts and music events on eight consecutive Friday nights this summer.
The Friday Night Arts & Music series will include two free concerts by the Cape Shore Jazz Orchestra, with 17 musicians and 2 singers, and two free concerts by the 25+ member John Walter Community Band.
The remaining four Friday nights will be Sip, Shop & Stroll events that will feature local artists displaying and selling their creations. Terra Nonno Winery of Cumberland County will offer tastings and sell bottles of their exceptional quality wines. Some light fare food will be sold, and all of the local restaurants will be open for visitors to take out and picnic in Byrne Plaza. Live acoustic music will offer and encouragement for folks to hang around and spend the evening under the stars in Downtown Wildwood.
Art vendors interested in participating can contact Joanne Messer via email at joanne.boardwalk@gmail.com.
The Friday Night Arts & Music series will be held in Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave.
Downtown Wildwood Friday Nights Arts & Music schedule:
• 6 to 9 p.m. July 17 — Sip, Shop & Stroll
• 7 to 9 p.m. July 24 — Cape Shore Jazz Orchestra
• 7 to 9 p.m. July 31 — John Walter Community Band
• 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 7 — Sip, Shop & Stroll
• 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 14 — Sip, Shop & Stroll
• 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 21 — John Walter Community Band
• 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 28 — Cape Shore Jazz Orchestra
• 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 4 — Sip, Shop & Stroll
Limited seating will be available at the Sip, Shop & Strolls, so bring your blanket and chairs, pick up a picnic and spend the night at Byrne Plaza.
Find the complete schedule, as well as a listing of local hotels, restaurants, bars and shops, online at DOOWW.com and on Facebook Wildwood by the Sea.
