Wildwood Historical Society to reopen after closing for winter

WILDWOOD — After six months of being closed for the off-season, the Wildwood Historical Society will reopen Thursday, April 4.
The historical society’s George Boyer Museum, 3907 Pacific Ave., will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until Memorial Day, when the same hours will run Monday through Saturday.
Volunteers have spent the winter updating the ever-growing collection with memorabilia donated by visitors. The historical society had its busiest season on record last year thanks to plenty of rainy days and an even busier season is hoped for this year.
“Whether the weather is sunny or rainy this summer, we hope our supporters will continue to return to the museum to reminisce and to show their children and grandchildren how historic Wildwood is,” said historical society President Al Brannen.
The museum’s latest additions come from notable places in Wildwood’s past: Hunt’s Theatre, the Dolphin Restaurant, the tram cars, Fun Pier and the Stardust nightclub, plus lots of items related to railroad history, Boardwalk nostalgia and the Victorian hotels of old. With monetary donations provided by donors, fundraisers and memberships, the building’s new roof was completed this spring.
“We are so grateful for our supporters and members,” said museum manager Pam Bross. “Thanks to them, Wildwood’s heritage will be protected for years to come.”
The gift shop has also expanded this year, and now includes a variety of Wildwood buttons, hats, wall art, books, DVDs, snow globes and wind-up tram cars. All profits benefit the historical society.
Staff are always on hand to help visitors navigate the collection and locate information related to the history of the island’s families, properties and more.
The Wildwood Historical Society is a nonprofit that is independent of the city of Wildwood. For more information, see wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com or follow it on social media at facebook.com/wwhistoricalsociety, Instagram.com/wildwoodhistoricalsociety, or twitter.com/wwhistoricalsoc.
The museum can accommodate group visits as well as organizational meetings and events. For information about how to hold a meeting or event at the George Boyer Museum, call 609-523-0277.