WILDWOOD — The Ten Thousand Flowers Project was created by 24-year-old artist Tim Gibson.
Gibson stopped by Glenwood Avenue Elementary School for the next installment of the multi-state mural project Tuesday, Oct. 22. Students and parents painted one of the entrance walls of the school with brightly colored cartoon-like flowers, which match several other large-scale public paintings Gibson has done in the past two months.
"The goal is what the title says, to paint 10,000 flowers across the country. I look at each mural not as kind of a bunch of little individual murals — it's one big mural that just got broken up into sections," Gibson said. See more photos from the Wildwood painting session at ShoreNewsToday.com.
— Lauren Carroll
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.