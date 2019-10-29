WILDWOOD — The Ten Thousand Flowers Project was created by 24-year-old artist Tim Gibson.

Gibson stopped by Glenwood Avenue Elementary School for the next installment of the multi-state mural project Tuesday, Oct. 22. Students and parents painted one of the entrance walls of the school with brightly colored cartoon-like flowers, which match several other large-scale public paintings Gibson has done in the past two months. 

"The goal is what the title says, to paint 10,000 flowers across the country. I look at each mural not as kind of a bunch of little individual murals — it's one big mural that just got broken up into sections," Gibson said. See more photos from the Wildwood painting session at ShoreNewsToday.com.

— Lauren Carroll

Tags

Load comments