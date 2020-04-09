Schools closed in March around the United States due to COVID-19. Since then, teachers, students and parents have not been able to see each other in person. On Friday, April 3, the Wildwood community came together with a teacher caravan to show their students and families they are missed and not alone in this fight against COVID-19.

Eileen Carter, a first-grade teacher at Glenwood Avenue Elementary School, listened to other's concerns about missing their students and organized the caravan. The teachers wanted to come together and make sure their Little Warriors knew how much they were missed and loved.

Eileen was able to get more than 40 teachers to participate. Along with Principal Travis LaFerriere, the Glenwood and Annex staff and the Wildwood Fire and Police departments all came together to parade in their vehicles around Wildwood. The participants decorated their cars for the students with special, positive messages.

Students and the community abided by social distancing guidelines, stood outside their homes and held signs for the teachers. At the end of the caravan, the students got to see a special treat — the Easter Bunny! The float was donated by Wildwood alumnus Jeffrey Buschman and the Blondies Floats Co.

