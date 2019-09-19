WILDWOOD — The city Fire Department will dedicate a plaque on Rio Grande and Pacific avenues in honor and memory of firefighter Charles Bonner, who passed away Sept. 23, 1952, after a fire at that location the day before.
Bonner joined the Holly Beach Fire Company on Feb. 11, 1924, and was transferred to the Municipal Fire Division on Nov. 11, 1938. He played a major role in the activities of the fire companies, participating in the minstrel shows sponsored by the departments. He was an end man. He was also a member of the Hereford Masonic Lodge.
Bonner had been under a doctor's care for several weeks prior to the fire that occurred at Rio Grande and Pacific avenues, destroying Ken's Bowldrome and Locke's Cigar Store. The loss was set at $80,000. The fire started with a large explosion that forced out the front of the bowling alley. Bonner apparently suffered a stroke during the excitement and was sent home. He later went to the hospital, where he died.
He was survived at the time of his death by two sons, James and Charles Jr., both of whom were in the U.S. Navy; and two daughters, Mary Ann and Corrine, both of Philadelphia. He was also survived by his sister.
The dedication will take place 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23. Anyone wishing to attend is requested to be at Rio Grande and Pacific avenues by 01:45 p.m. Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.