Wine & Chocolate Lovers Weekend Kicks off Downtown Wildwood’s Season of Festivals

WILDWOOD — The Wildwood Business Improvement District is partnering with What’s On Your Food Truck? Events to bring nine new weekend festivals to Byrne Plaza in 2019.
Each of these events will offer a variety of entertainment, food, beverages, vendors and games for the whole family.
Nancy Proctor, managing partner of What’s On Your Food Truck? Events and the organizer of the Downtown Wildwood festivals, is looking forward to introducing What’s On Your Food Truck? to downtown Wildwood and promises fun for everyone, beginning April 13 and 14 with the Downtown Wildwood Wine & Chocolate Lovers Weekend.
House of Cupcakes (winner of Cupcake Wars), Five Sisters Catering, Tacoholics, Ribeyes, Cold Stone Creamery, Coffee Boutique, Grilled Cheese Factory, Jersey Roll are a few of the food trucks that will surround Byrne Plaza for this event, while Laurita Winery, MudHen Brewing, Laura’s Fudge, Rocky Mountain Chocolates, 1892 Ecuadorian Chocolates, Cammi’s Candies, Bacon Bites, Serenitea, For The Love of Toffee and more tented vendors will be set up inside Byrne Plaza.
Lawn games, a bounce house, daily giant Easter basket giveaways and the Sunday Easter egg hunt will keep the kids entertained. Adults can visit the Cigar Smoking Lounge featuring John Hay specially blended chocolate cigars. Fire pits and seating areas will be set up, as well as lots of open space for participants to sit and enjoy food and beverages al fresco.
The schedule is as follows:
Saturday, April 13
• Noon to 8 p.m. — vendors, games, music.
• 2 to 6 p.m. — live music by the Bittersweet Duo.
• 5 p.m. — giant Easter basket contest.
Sunday, April 14
• Noon to 8 p.m. — vendors, games, music.
• 2 to 6 p.m. — live music by the Bittersweet Duo.
• 2 p.m. — mini Easter egg hunt.
• 5 p.m. — giant Easter basket contest.
Byrne Plaza is at 3400 Pacific Ave. For more information, see DOOWW.com.