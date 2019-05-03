Need to know: He was seventh in the Southwest Stakes before his win over a weak field in the Sunland Derby, a prep that has sent 10 starters to the Kentucky Derby with only two finishing better than ninth (one of those was shock winner Mine That Bird). John Velazquez rode him the last three races but will be aboard Code of Honor on Saturday. Trainer Todd Pletcher picked up Churchill Downs expert Corey Lanerie to ride Cutting Humor in the Derby.
A good bet? It’s hard to see how. Cutting Humor ran his best race by far in the Sunland Derby and appears to be in well over his head in this field. Deserves to be among the longest shots.