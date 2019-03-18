6-2 Sr. G

Campbell led the state in scoring with a 29.4 average. He scored 50 points in a win over Atlantic City. Campbell finished with a school record 1,485 career points.

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

