Miss New Jersey moves to September
The Miss New Jersey Competition has been moved to Sept. 7-12 at Resorts Casino & Hotel. Orientation for contestants will be held on July 18. The competition is typically held mid-June with orientation held in April.
ACY flight changes
Atlantic City International Airport is currently only providing flights to Orlando, Florida, via Spirit Airlines, according to Mark Amorosi, spokesman for the South Jersey Transportation Authority. In May, the airport will have service to Orlando and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and authorities "are hopeful flights will return to our other destinations, pre-COVID-19 in the near future."
Resorts donates $50,000
Resorts Casino Hotel donated $25,000 to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey’s Southern Branch and $25,000 to Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May Counties.
The funds for the food bank will help in its emergency work related to the COVID-19 outbreak. The donation to Jewish Family Service will support the food pantry services, homeless support, counseling and additional emergency assistance.
“During this very difficult time, so many regions are struggling with countless community services that are in need of support,” said Morris Bailey, owner of Resorts Casino Hotel. “I am honored to be able to be in a position to help two vital groups in our South Jersey area, the food bank ... and JFS, with financial assistance. My family and I, along with our team at Resorts Casino Hotel, are incredibly thankful of the dedicated hard work that organizations like these two provide, especially now.”
Atlantic City library online programs
The Atlantic City Free Public Library continues online educational classes and entertainment programs during its closure amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The library is offering virtual classes for adults and children such as online book clubs and basic ESL classes. To register for certain classes and see a full list of programs head to www.acfpl.org.
