Gov. Phil Murphy announces additional COVID-19 deaths: Gov. Phil Murphy said there were 1,621 additional COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 128,269.
There are 45 additional deaths, totaling 7,910 deaths statewide.
As of Sunday night, 5,287 patients were hospitalized, a drop of 1,000 in just five days.
There are 1,189 patients on ventilators, the lowest it has been in over a month, Murphy stated. As of Sunday, there were 362 new hospitalizations and 335 patients were discharged from hospitals.
Murphy is rescinding an executive order he signed on June 30, 2019, which directed the state’s Department of Treasury to allow a $1.276 billion surplus by the end of this current fiscal year.
Atlantic County updates its number of COVID-19 cases: Atlantic County confirmed 43 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with two additional deaths. The countywide total is 1,142 confirmed cases and 51 deaths.
An 88-year old Linwood woman and an 84-year-old Northfield woman are the latest county residents to die from COVID-19. Both were residents of long-term care facilities and had pre-existing conditions.
Of the 43 new cases, there are 16 men, ages 26-93, and 27 women, ages 18-97.
Ten of today’s cases were found in Absecon, seven in Northfield and six in Egg Harbor Township. Galloway and Hammonton each had four new cases and Atlantic City had three. Two new cases each were from Buena Vista Township, Margate, Mullica Township and Pleasantville. Buena had one positive case.
Cape May County announced the increase of 10 new COVID-19 cases: The number of COVID-19 cases in Cape May County increased by 10 cases, according to an announcement made by the Cape May County Department of Health on Monday.
The municipalities of the new cases are as follows: four in Dennis Township; two in West Wildwood; and one each on Lower Township, North Wildwood, Ocean City and Woodbine.
Cape May County has a total of 371 cases.
In total, 25 Cape May County residents have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. The most recent passing involves a 70-year-old male from Middle Township as well as a 72-year-old male from Lower Township.
New Jersey senators announce money for public housing authorities: U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker announced a total of $15,089,588 to public housing authorities across the New Jersey to support work in maintaining and protecting the health and safety of individuals and families living in their facilities.
“At a time when we’re asking everyone to stay home to save lives, we must ensure that everyone has a safe place to call home,” said Menendez. “This important funding will help ensure that our state’s public housing agencies have the resources they need during this pandemic to protect the safety and well-being of their residents.”
