Updates are via the National Weather Service and The Press reporting, unless otherwise noted.
1:06 p.m. - Additional tree damage has been reported in Somers Point.
1 p.m. - Damage has been reported on Wildwood Boardwalk.
1 p.m. - A tree is down in Millville.
12:34 p.m. - Multiple reports of trees and wires down throughout Wildwood and Wildwood Crest.
11:40 a.m. - Near exit 25 on the Garden State Parkway, a tree is down in the northbound side.
11:27 a.m. - Large limbs and power lines down in Somers Point.
11:26 a.m. - Tree limbs down and shingles blown off in Cardiff.
11 a.m. - Power lines are down in Goshen at Route 47 and Goshen Road. Goshen Road is blocked.
11 a.m. - Tree falls on a propane tank in Cape May Court House.
10:40 a.m. - Several trees are down in Cape May.
10 a.m.
This is from the Elward House in Cape May. The late 1800s hotel had the whole roof blown off. #NJwx pic.twitter.com/wqiAyc0W78— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) April 13, 2020
Around 10 a.m. The Elward House in Cape May had the whole roof ripped apart, according to Jerry Inderwies, Jr., Office of Emergency Management Coordinator in Cape May.
Also around 10 a.m. Congress Hall sustained partial roof damage.
"Congress Hall had a section of the top floor peeled off. The pillar out front, which is in the corner, didn't hold much weight but there is some compromise. There's some water damage on the top floor," Inderwies Jr. said.
9:30 a.m. - A tree is down and a pole snapped near Route 9 and the Holly Shores Campground in Erma.
