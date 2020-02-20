Dan Brown's next book will have a lighter, more musical touch.
The “Da Vinci Code” author is working on a picture story, “Wild Symphony," scheduled to be published Sept. 1. Rodale Kids, an imprint of Random House Children’s Books, announced the book Thursday and called it an “entertaining" experience in which “the playful Maestro Mouse, trusty baton in hand, brings readers along as he visits a variety of animal friends, from cheetahs and kangaroos to elephants and blue whales."
“Wild Symphony" will be illustrated by Susan Batori and will be accompanied by a release of children's classical music, written by Brown.
CBS streaming service to grow with Viacom, Paramount videos: ViacomCBS is planning a new streaming service that will combine the existing CBS All Access service with Paramount movies and shows from Viacom channels such as MTV and BET.
The move had been expected since CBS and Viacom combined in August to better compete in the increasingly competitive streaming environment.
Jennifer Lawrence to star in Netflix comedy: Jennifer Lawrence will star in the Adam McKay comedy “Don't Look Up” for Netflix.
The streaming giant on Wednesday announced that it acquired the the project. McKay, who wrote the script, will direct the film about two low-level astronomers who go on a media tour to warn of an approaching asteroid heading for Earth.
— Associated Press
