‘Made in the ‘90s’ Mustangs made history in 2014

Bill LeConey/Proud parents Cindy and Dan Kern, far left, pose with their sons Billy, Dan and Brian after they coached the Mainland Mustangs to a state championship on Saturday.

The new Absegami High School principal is the brother of Mainland baseball coach Bill Kern and a former Mainland assistant. Dan played Tuesday’s game between Mainland and Absegami perfectly. He sat on Absegami’s side but his young sons wore Mainland baseball shirts.

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

