Country music duo Dan + Shay have been added to the lineup for the inaugural Barefoot Country Music Fest this summer in Wildwood.
The three-day festival is scheduled for June 19 to 21 on the beach at 3600 Boardwalk and will feature more than 30 country artists, including headliners Blake Shelton and Carrie Underwood.
Dan + Shay performed at the 2014 Atlantic City Beach Concert with Shelton.
Tickets are $149 for general admission, $279 for VIP and $949 for Super VIP tickets that include “elevated platform level viewing with full bar,” an “air-conditioned catering tent with seating” and “posh, private bathrooms,” according to a news release.
Sandler signs deal with Netflix for four more movies: Expect more Adam Sandler in your Netflix feed.
The streaming giant announced Friday that Sandler and his Happy Madison Productions have reached a new deal with Netflix to make four more films. He’s had five films with the studio along with the stand-up special “Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh.”
Netflix leader Ted Sarandos said the company is excited to extend its partnership with Sandler, because audiences “love his stories and his humor.” The company said his 2019 comedy “Murder Mystery” starring him and Jennifer Aniston was the most popular film on Netflix in the U.S. last year and one of the most popular in eight other countries.
Aretha Franklin's niece quitting as executor of estate: A niece of Aretha Franklin said she's quitting as representative of the late singer's estate, citing a rift in the family since handwritten wills were discovered last year.
“Given my aunt's love of family and desire for privacy, this is not what she would have wanted for us, nor is it what I want,” Sabrina Owens said in a letter filed Thursday in a suburban Detroit court.
Rapper Mase calls out Diddy over publishing rights: Nearly a week after honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs at the Clive Davis pre-Grammys gala, rapper Mase lashed out at the Bad Boy Records founder and accused Combs of ripping him off along with others signed to his label.
“I heard u loud and clear when u said that u are now for the artist and to that my response is if u want to see change you can make a change today by starting with yourself,” Mase posted on Instagram. “Your past business practices knowingly has ... been extremely unfair to the very same artist that helped u obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Badboy label.”
— Staff and wire reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.