March 20
Just two weeks before WrestleMania 34, news broke on a random Tuesday that WWE superstar — not general manager — Daniel Bryan was cleared to wrestle.
His speech was powerful and emotional, much like his retirement speech two years prior. It coined the phrase "Fight for your dreams, and your dreams will fight for you." It's a t-shirt I enjoy wearing frequently.
What we got since his first match back at WrestleMania 34 were dream matches lived out. Bryan fought Andra Almas for the first time, and he revived decade-old indy matches with Samoa Joe and A.J. Styles. I certainly wouldn't mind seeing an eventual match with Cesaro either, whom Bryan had one of my favorite Ring of Honor matches to revisit.
But things got a little stale for Bryan, whose feud with The Miz was spectacular, but fell a little flat in the fallout. The "Yes Movement" began to lose its luster, and Bryan began to question whether fighting for his dreams was the right decision.
But he had a revelation. And in the end, fighating for his dreams became the driving factor to his heel turn last month. And now, he's the WWE Champion and back to being the face of the company.