Age: 17
High school: Bridgeton High School
Hometown: Bridgeton
Parents: Maria Lopez
Community/school activities: Bridgeton High School Marching Band section leader; All City Band; Latin American Club; vice president, LAC Folklore Dance; choreographer, HOSA; parliamentarian, Environmental Club: historian, student government; president, National Honor Society; historian, Interact Club; Book Club; All South Jersey Choir; founder/choreographer of the Mexican Folk Dancing Group Grupo Folklorico Guadalupano; Rowan Youth Orchestra.
Post-high school plans: Attending Rowan University to major in English education.
Career goals: Interested in English and music.
Bridgeton High School senior Daniel Marquez Lopez always offers a helping hand, whether it be in school or his community. The 17-year-old is the president of the student government and section leader of the marching band. As the choreographer of Grupo Folklorico Guadalupano, he has helped children develop a hobby and gain memorable experience.
You’re involved in so many school programs and activities, how has that shaped you as a leader?
I think I was kind of developing into a leader before high school. I was already getting involved in things because I really like being in school. The programs and activities have taught me to listen. Listening to people helps the group get better.
How has your family — however you define that — shaped your experiences as a person?
I grew up in a single-parent household as a first-generation American. It makes you want to work harder and motivates you. I know my parents want me to work hard and be in the best position possible.
What skills have you learned in your life experiences and how will you use that in your future leadership positions?
Like I said before, listening is something I learned the hard way. Listening is a key factor in being a leader. Communication is about talking and listening.
How does your drive for music compare to the drive to be a leader in your community?
I think they’re both the same in the sense that when I am doing both, it’s because I want to learn more. Everything is a learning experience. I know I’m not the best musician out there, but I know I can get better at it. The same goes for leadership. I’m always allowing myself to get better.
— Eddie Kovalski
