Wildwood Ocean City Girls Basketball

Ocean City’s Danielle Donoghue, 1, brings top the ball as Wildwood’s Jenna Hans, 10, attempts to steal in the third quarter, at Wildwood High School, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments