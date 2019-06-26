Danielle Donoghue, Ocean City

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Danielle Donoghue

Ocean City

The junior proved to be the most complete player in the Cape-Atlantic League this season. She led the league with 163 draw controls, the third highest total in the state. She was a big part of the offense with 47 goals and 51 assists for a team-leading 98 points. She was an honorable mention on the All-South Jersey team. She has a verbal commitment to play for NCAA Division I Mount. St. Mary’s University starting in 2020.

Class: Senior 

Sports: Basketball and lacrosse

Donoghue scored 66 lacrosse goals and added 55 assists. She will continue her lacrosse career at Mount St. Mary’s University. In basketball, Donoghue sparked Ocean City to the Cape-Atlantic League title. She averaged 11.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments