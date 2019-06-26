PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Danielle Donoghue

Ocean City

The junior proved to be the most complete player in the Cape-Atlantic League this season. She led the league with 163 draw controls, the third highest total in the state. She was a big part of the offense with 47 goals and 51 assists for a team-leading 98 points. She was an honorable mention on the All-South Jersey team. She has a verbal commitment to play for NCAA Division I Mount. St. Mary’s University starting in 2020.