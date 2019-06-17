The senior scored 66 goals and added 55 assists. She also had 162 draw controls and 42 ground balls. Donoughue, who will continue her career at Mount St. Mary’s University, finished her career with 185 goals and a program-record 171 assists.

​Contact: 609-272-7210

PMulranen@pressofac.com 

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Tags

Load comments