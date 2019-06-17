The senior scored 66 goals and added 55 assists. She also had 162 draw controls and 42 ground balls. Donoughue, who will continue her career at Mount St. Mary’s University, finished her career with 185 goals and a program-record 171 assists.
Danielle Donoughe, Ocean City
Popular on PressofAC.com
-
Police say man dies in jump from Borgata hotel room
-
Pleasantville loses school chiefs, approves staff cuts
-
California valedictorian thanks teachers then lambasts others, including counselor and office staff
-
Fire breaks out in storage facility in Sea Isle City
-
Tenure charges pending for Linwood music teacher acquitted of assaulting student
Today's ePaper
-
Jun 17
-
Jun 17
-
Jun 17