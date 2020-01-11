Rider player Stella Johnson- Denville, NJ , talked with students. The Rider University Women’s basketball team came to Atlantic City High School as part of the 26th annual “MAAC Gives Back” program, its first year in Atlantic City. The “MAAC Gives Back” program is part of the MAAC bringing its Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall beginning on March 10. Jan. 10, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)