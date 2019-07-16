Morey's Park

A special bloody mary drink at Pigdog inside Morey's Park. July 10, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

There are Bloody Marys and there are Bloody Marys. The “Mother of All Bloody Marys” — or the MOAB — found at Pig Dog Beach Bar in the rear of Raging Waters falls in the latter category. It’s a cocktail and a meal in one 32-ounce pitcher. This spicy Bloody Mary doesn’t just have your usual stalk of celery and an olive on a sword-shaped toothpick. This baby has — are you ready? — a slab of barbecued brisket, pickled shrimp, a chicken tender, French fries, wings, pigs in a blanket, cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes and, oh yes, olives and a celery stalk. Put that in your pipe and smoke it!

