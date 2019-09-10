Ford is hitting .342 (102 for 377) in 107 games for the New Britain Bees of the independent Atlantic League.
Through Monday, Ford had hit five home runs, driven in 30 runs and scored 69. Ford, a left fielder, had a .366 on-base percentage.
The Bees were 65-61. The regular season ends Sept. 22.
Ford, 33, earned a World Series championship ring with the 2010 San Francisco Giants. In 33 major league games from 2010 to 2011, he batted .286 (4 for 14).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.