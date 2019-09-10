Ford is hitting .342 (102 for 377) in 107 games for the New Britain Bees of the independent Atlantic League.

Through Monday, Ford had hit five home runs, driven in 30 runs and scored 69. Ford, a left fielder, had a .366 on-base percentage.

The Bees were 65-61. The regular season ends Sept. 22.

Ford, 33, earned a World Series championship ring with the 2010 San Francisco Giants. In 33 major league games from 2010 to 2011, he batted .286 (4 for 14).

