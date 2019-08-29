HARD ROCK
8 P.M. FRIDAY, AUG. 30; $119, $149, $179
WHAT TO EXPECT: With the perfect combination of infectious pop and blue-eyed soul, Hall & Oates ruled the pop charts in the late 1970s and 1980s. The duo also had great crossover appeal and consistently scored big on the R&B charts. Although it’s been a while since their last hit, Hall & Oates have remained a strong touring act with a loyal group of fans. Those attending the concert on Friday night can look forward to hearing favorites such as “Maneater,” “Rich Girl” “Out of Touch,” “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do),” “Sara Smile” and “Kiss On My List.”
