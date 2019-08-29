Daughtry 2018 Press Photo 1

Chris Daughtry got his start on ‘American Idol,’ but has gone on to have a successful career as the front man of his self-named band.

HARD ROCK

8 P.M. SATURDAY, AUG. 31; $54, $64, $69

WHAT TO EXPECT: As a contestant on “American Idol,” Chris Daughtry was a rare rock singer in the competition, and this made him an immediate fan favorite. Daughtry has maintained a steady hard rock career that’s included five albums to date. Recent set lists have included favorites such as “It’s Not Over,” “Home,” “Over You,” “Life After You,” “September” and “Waiting for Superman” along with covers of songs by Prince and Chris Isaak.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments