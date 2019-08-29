HARD ROCK
8 P.M. SATURDAY, AUG. 31; $54, $64, $69
WHAT TO EXPECT: As a contestant on “American Idol,” Chris Daughtry was a rare rock singer in the competition, and this made him an immediate fan favorite. Daughtry has maintained a steady hard rock career that’s included five albums to date. Recent set lists have included favorites such as “It’s Not Over,” “Home,” “Over You,” “Life After You,” “September” and “Waiting for Superman” along with covers of songs by Prince and Chris Isaak.
