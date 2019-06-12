Dave Chappelle will make his Broadway debut this summer but a word of warning: Ditch the cellphone.
Chappelle will perform five shows at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York, from July 9 through July 13. The theater has this spring become home for music acts like Morrissey, Yanni and Regina Spektor making their Broadway debuts.
Producers issued an unusually blunt warning about anyone trying to film the performance on their phones: All phones will be put in a locked pouch during the show and anyone smuggling one in will be ejected.
Chappelle received Grammy Awards for best comedy album in 2018 and 2019. He won his second Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special with "Equanimity" in 2018
Petty superman to buy late rocker's home: A California real estate agent and self-proclaimed "super fan" says he's extended an offer to buy the Florida home of rock legend Tom Petty.
Kevin Beauchamp tells The Gainesville Sun he quickly made an offer of $175,000 for the nearly 1,200-square-foot (111-sq. meter) home after seeing the home's current owner Brandy Clark mention on a Petty Facebook fan club that she might sell it. He says he has a contract for the home.
Petty grew up in Gainesville. He died of an accidental overdose in October 2017 at age 66.
Principal suspened for speech plagiarism: A West Virginia principal accused of plagiarizing Ashton Kutcher in an address to his school's graduating class has been suspended without pay for five days.
The News and Sentinel reports that Parkersburg High School Principal Kenny DeMoss was suspended Tuesday at a Board of Education meeting. DeMoss apologized for heavily basing his May address on Kutcher's 2013 Nickelodeon Teen Choice Awards speech. He has said that he should've cited his sources but that the ideas were his own.