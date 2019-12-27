Coach Dave DeWeese of the Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team got career win No. 300 on Friday night.
The Crusaders beat Boys Latin of Maryland 45-29 in a Frank McAlarnen Memorial bracket game at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic in Wildwoods Convention Center.
DeWeese, who is in his 17th season, has a career record of 300-167.
Taj Thweatt led the Crusaders with 23 points and 13 rebounds Friday. Jahlil White scored 18 points and had four assists.
White was 8 of 16 from the field, while Thweatt sank 10 of 17 attempts.
Wildwood Catholic (3-0) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. The Crusaders will play Mervo of Maryland for the bracket championship 8:15 p.m. Saturday.
Boys Latin 14 4 5 6 – 29
Wildwood Catholic 9 17 9 10 – 45
BL – Walker 5, Schell 6, Donadio 11, Spencer 5, Austin 2
WC – White 18, Zarfatti 0, Lopez 2, Hopping 2, Thweatt 23
