The University of Utah says a tweet from comedian David Cross showing him wearing undergarments sacred to the Mormon faith was "deeply offensive."
College president Ruth Watkins issued a statement Sunday about the tweet, says she resisted calls to cancel Wednesday's performance and that the tweet is protected by the First Amendment.
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wear white, two-piece cotton undergarments daily considered similar to holy vestments in other faiths, like a Catholic nun's habit or a Muslim skullcap.
The university is a public college and has many Mormon students. The performance isn't sponsored by the university, but Watkins says she won't censor those who rent its facilities.
Cross representative Michael O'Brien did not immediately return an email message Monday seeking comment.
Ariana Grande plans to change her name: Simply Ariana?
After she marries “Saturday Night Live’’ cast member Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande’s last name will officially be Grande-Davidson. But in the long term, the Boca Raton, Fla., pop singer wants her name to be simply “Ariana” like other one-named artists such as Cher, Madonna and Bono.
“I feel like I’d like to eventually just be Ariana,” Grande told Apple Music’s Beats 1. “Isn’t that sick? I feel like it’s got a ring to it.”
Ariana Grande performed emotional tribute to Aretha Franklin on ‘The Tonight Show’
Grande and Davidson announced their engagement earlier this summer after dating for a few weeks.
'The Sinner' cathartic for Jessica Biel: As a kid, Jessica Biel practiced giving a speech in front of a mirror for that fairytale moment when she won a top award.
Biel's moment has a chance to come true; she's nominated for an Emmy Award for best lead actress in a limited series for her role in "The Sinner," the USA Network series that she stars in and helped bring about as its executive producer.
Now that the moment is closer — the Emmy Awards will be presented next month — she's worried that she might get a little tongue-tied.
Biel, who started out as a teen in "7th Heaven," has had numerous starring TV and film roles. She's been in Europe this summer with her family, accompanying her husband, Justin Timberlake, on tour.
Motown Funk Brother fret man Eddie Willis dies: Eddie Willis, a key session guitarist for Motown Records, has died at his Mississippi home, a funeral home director said.
Clark-Williams Funeral Home Director Clinton Williams said Willis died Monday in Gore Springs. He was 82.
Willis' daughter, Terez Willis, told the Detroit Free Press he had been suffering from complications from polio, which he contracted as a child. His ailments prompted a benefit record to be released last year from a 2013 performance featuring the guitarist and other Motown alums.
Willis joined the Funk Brothers, Motown's house band, at the time of the label's 1959 founding in Detroit. The mostly behind-the-scenes studio group received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2013, a ceremony Willis attended.
Willis played on scores of hits, including the Temptations' "The Way You Do The Things You Do" and Stevie Wonder's "My Cherie Amour."