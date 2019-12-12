Middle Pleasantville Boys Soccer

Middle’s David Gardner (17) gets the ball by Pleasantville’s goal keep Randy Monroy for the first goal of the game. Middle Township hosted Pleasantville in a CAL boys soccer match to open the fall high school soccer season. Tuesday Sept. 3, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

The senior scored a team-leading 24 goals, eclipsing the 50-goal career mark. He also had five assists. Gardner finished his career with 56 goals and 15 assists.

