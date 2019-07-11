Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is recovering from a third surgery after experiencing complications resulting from his gunshot wound.
Ortiz’s wife, Tiffany, says in a statement Thursday that he is “recovering well and in good spirits.” He had the surgery earlier this week at Massachusetts General Hospital. Ortiz was shot in the back at a bar in the Dominican Republic last month. Dominican police have said he was mistaken for another man who was sitting near him at the club.
Mass. city breaks ground for minor league stadium: Red Sox executives joined officials from the state and the city of Worcester on Thursday to break ground on a 10,000-seat stadium for the ballclub’s Triple-A affiliate.
A crowd of about 1,000 people attended the ceremony to welcome the International League team now based in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, that is scheduled to begin play about an hour west of Fenway Park in the 2021 season. The team had announced the move last year after failing to reach a deal on a new stadium with Rhode Island officials.
Basketball
Delle Donne, Wilson named WNBA All-Star Game captains: Elena Delle Donne is a captain of the WNBA All-Star Game for the second straight year. This time she’ll be facing a team captained by A’ja Wilson. The WNBA announced the pair as captains Thursday for the All-Star Game in Las Vegas that will be played July 27.
Olympics
Russia’s Mutko wins doping appeal: Vitaly Mutko, who was Russia’s Sports Minister during the doping-tainted Winter Olympics in Sochi, won an appeal on Thursday against his lifetime ban from the games. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled the International Olympic Committee didn’t have the power to sanction Mutko in 2017 because he wasn’t an athlete, coach or officially part of an Olympic delegation.
Cycling
Bevin withdraws from Tour: Patrick Bevin of New Zealand has withdrawn from the Tour de France ahead of the sixth stage after breaking two ribs in a crash. Bevin is the first competitor to be forced out of this Tour. He crashed during Stage 4 on Tuesday and continued racing but his CCC team said pain increased during Wednesday’s stage to Colmar in eastern France.
— Associated Press