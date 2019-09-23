Ocean County Freeholder
David T. Wright
Political party: Democrat
Age: 33
Hometown: Eagleswood Township
Current job: Attorney
Education: Juris Doctor from Widener University School of Law in 2012; Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University in 2009.
Political message: "I am seeking the office of Ocean County Freeholder in an effort to effectuate real change by ensuring funding for the programs that matter to Ocean County residents, such as fighting the opioid epidemic and funding for programs to protect and enhance services available to Ocean County residents with disabilities."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.