David T. Wright

running for Ocean County Freeholder

David T. Wright

Political party: Democrat

Age: 33

Hometown: Eagleswood Township

Current job: Attorney

Education: Juris Doctor from Widener University School of Law in 2012; Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University in 2009.

Political message: "I am seeking the office of Ocean County Freeholder in an effort to effectuate real change by ensuring funding for the programs that matter to Ocean County residents, such as fighting the opioid epidemic and funding for programs to protect and enhance services available to Ocean County residents with disabilities."

