Happy New Year!
And it should be a happy year for New Jersey sky-watchers if we don’t set records for cloudiness and rain as we did in 2018. We get off to a great start to 2019 later this month with a total eclipse of the moon and a great pairing of the sky’s two brightest planets. But the first two weeks of 2019 have their own pretty and unusual sights, which we will cover in today’s column.
A dawn stair of planets for the moon to step down: If you’re reading these words between about 6 and 7 a.m. Tuesday, look to the southeast where dawn is brightening and you’ll see the crescent moon with the brightest planet, Venus, not too far to its lower left.
At the same time Wednesday, a slimmer lunar crescent is not far lower left of Venus. Then, on Thursday around 6:30 to 7 a.m., look for an even thinner slice of moon with the second-brightest planet, Jupiter, just a few finger-widths at arm’s length to the right of the moon.
The final “step” of the moon down this “stair” of dawn planets is a tricky one to see. On Friday, you’ll need to go out around 6:45 a.m. and have an unobstructed view of the southeast horizon to catch a breathtakingly thin lunar sliver just above the elusive point of light that is the planet Mercury. Unless the sky is very clear, a pair of binoculars may be needed to glimpse the moon or Mercury so low in the bright dawn sky that morning.
A shot at the intense Quadrantid meteor shower: On Jan. 3 or 4 each year, the Quadrantid meteor shower peaks for just a few hours — and sometimes those hours fall in daylight for the U.S. East Coast so the meteors are not seen.
This year, the precise time of the peak is predicted for around 9 p.m. on Thursday (Jan. 3). The spot among the constellations from which the “Quads” appear to radiate is low in the north-northeast at that time, so many of the meteors will be cut from view by the horizon. Even so, clear skies that evening, and a place far from city lights, could just possibly allow us to see dozens of these “shooting stars” in each of the prime hours.
A first close-up look at a world beyond even Pluto: At 12:33 a.m. Tuesday — New Year’s Day — the New Horizons spacecraft had its closest encounter with what is now the most distant world ever visited by the human race: Ultima Thule.
Back in July 2015, the New Horizons spacecraft passed close by Pluto, revealing amazing surprises about how active and varied the surface of Pluto is. But the spacecraft was directed to go for one more target world, one almost a million kilometers farther out than even Pluto. This world, much smaller than Pluto, is, like Pluto, a “Kuiper Belt Object,” one composed of both rock and ice (unlike asteroids, which are largely rocky, and comets, which are largely icy).
New Horizons passed three times closer to Ultima Thule early today than it did to Pluto back in 2015. The photos should start arriving soon, revealing the mystery world. A key project scientist has said the following about Ultima Thule: “Will it have an atmosphere? Will it have rings? Will it have moons? Any of that could be possible, and soon we’ll know the answers.”
Venus at best, and showing a half-lit phase in telescopes: As 2019 starts, brilliant Venus is rising more than three and a half hours before the sun, almost the maximum possible.
Furthermore, if you received a telescope for Christmas, you can turn it on Venus now to see its phases. Venus is at the special position called “greatest elongation” this Sunday. And at some point around this date Venus should look exactly half-lit — like a dazzling little half-moon in your telescope.
Next column: Our column two weeks from today will discuss the total eclipse of the moon and the pairing of the sky’s two brightest planets.
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at: fschaaf@aol.com.