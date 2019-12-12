Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Boys Soccer

Holy Spirit De-Quawn Johnson scores two goals in the 1st half on Lower Cape May.. Sept.24, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

The senior 19 goals, which broke a 42-year program record for most goals in a single season. He also had two assists. He finished his career with 33 goals, which is the second-most in program history.

