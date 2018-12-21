Oct. 22

Ambrose’s long hiatus due to an injury cooled his reception to fans. When he returned, it was great, but there was certainly something missing. Little did we know that it would be used as a basis around his new character.

On the same night Roman Reigns announced his leukemia returned, Ambrose turned on Rollins. It was sad and gut-wrenching, truly a moment we’ll never forget. It didn’t have the same impact of Rollins’ turn on The Shield because it was different.

The ensuing feud hasn’t been the best, but the moment truly stood out from this year.

