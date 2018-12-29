Dear Abby: My husband and I are close friends with another couple. Lately the wife has been concerned about her husband’s weight gain. She makes comments when we are all out to dinner about what he wants to order and insists they share a meal or that he choose something lighter.
I know she’s concerned about diabetes and heart disease and all the other ills obesity can bring, but I don’t think this is helping. In fact, I think it’s pushing him to want to eat more. How can we as friends help them to overcome this? — Best Friends in Texas
Dear Friends: Your friend’s husband is dangerously overweight. She may be panicking at the reality that the load he’s carrying could shorten their marriage. What she doesn’t realize is the motivation for him to deal with his weight problem has to come from him, not her.
Rather than second guess what he’s eating when you are all out to dinner, she should encourage him to talk with his doctor and a nutritionist about what he needs to do to get healthy. Please tell her that. It won’t happen overnight, and she should expect him to fall off the wagon sometimes. But with determination, it can be done.
Dear readers: Well, 2018 is on the brink of being over! Out with the old, in with the new. Please accept my heartfelt good wishes for a happy, healthy and prosperous 2019. And, as I caution every year, if you are out partying to ring in the new year, please make appropriate transportation arrangements and be safe! — Love, Abby
