DEAR ABBY: I was molested by my sister’s husband when I was 5 years old. Growing up sexual abuse was never discussed in my parents’ home. Of course, my brother-in-law told me it was “our little secret.”
I didn’t get counseling for it because I didn’t remember it. I became promiscuous at a young age, but I cannot remember any of the episodes. I have been with several thousand men and don’t remember any of them.
I came up with a theory that each time, I went into a “fugue state.” I’m married with a 29-year-old son, and my husband and son know all about my activities. I have been chaste now for more than a year. My sister and her husband are now elderly, but I still want to tell her that he abused me. He also abused his adopted daughter, who ran away when she was 14. Should I tell my sister about what he did to me? (We are already estranged.) — SURVIVING IN TEXAS
DEAR SURVIVING: I am truly sorry for what you experienced and how it has affected your life. I think you would benefit from talking to a mental health professional about this before deciding whether to tell your sister. If she still with her husband after he assaulted her young teenaged daughter, it won’t come as a total shock to her. However, she may be so calloused or in denial that she won’t react or apologize, so do not expect it.
DEAR ABBY: My husband wants us to go to nudist resorts. We are both in our 70s and very out of shape. He is extremely overweight and old looking. Everything hangs. He has been rude and nasty to me because I always say no. I’m too old to leave him. We can’t keep fighting over this. He is also very unhealthy. Help! Please give me some advice. — CLOTHING NOT OPTIONAL
DEAR C.N.O.: I’ll try. Naturist or clothing-optional resorts are not what you may think they are. They are patronized by families and individuals of every shape, size and age.
In the interest of peace in your household, please do some research. Your husband is unwell, and you belong with him. You will not be the exception, you will be the norm and you will not be judged. Try it once and you will see that when the clothes come off, we are all variations on one grand design — even if some of the moving parts sag a little.
DEAR ABBY: My husband left me stranded at the train station with no way to get home as a punishment for my daughter’s behavior. He said it was because I never take him seriously, and I should live with the consequences. I feel he crossed a very big boundary with this, and I’m considering leaving him. Am I wrong? — STRANDED IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR STRANDED: I don’t think so. But before visiting a divorce lawyer, it might be better to consult a licensed marriage and family therapist to see if you and your husband can find a more effective way to communicate.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
Abby shares more than 100 of her favorite recipes in two booklets: “Abby’s Favorite Recipes” and “More Favorite Recipes by Dear Abby.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $16 (U.S. funds) to: Dear Abby, Cookbooklet Set, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)
(EDITORS: If you have editorial questions, please contact Sue Roush, sroush@amuniversal.com.)
COPYRIGHT 2019 ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
1130 Walnut, Kansas City, MO 64106; 816-581-7500
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.