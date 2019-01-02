DEAR ABBY: My son-in-law gave me a tablet that he was not using, as he had upgraded. He removed most of his information. I noticed his list of apps and passwords was still present and saw four accounts to an adult dating site.
My daughter and SIL have been together/married for four years. The tablet is less than 2 years old. I don’t know what to do: (1) act like I never saw it, (2) tell him what I found and hope for a good explanation, or (3) tell my daughter. This will destroy her. Please help! — SIGN ME DEVASTATED
DEAR SIGN ME: Tell your son-in-law what you found and ask for an explanation. What he tells you will determine what steps you should take next.
DEAR ABBY: I’m a medical student who has been battling depression over the past few months. I didn’t do well on an exam, and I’ve sunk even deeper. I tried talking to my family, but ever since the loss of a pet, my parents are having a difficult time emotionally. I feel trapped and lonely and there’s only so much more I can take of putting on a mask every day to pretend I’m happy. — LONELY IN CHICAGO
DEAR LONELY: Putting on a mask isn’t the solution. Because your depression began BEFORE that exam, I’m recommending you consult one of the psychiatrists at the medical school for guidance.
Please don’t wait to do it. You should also tell your parents, pet death or no pet death, because they need to know as well.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
For everything you need to know about wedding planning, order “How to Have a Lovely Wedding.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds) to: Dear Abby, Wedding Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)
(EDITORS: If you have editorial questions, please contact Sue Roush, sroush@amuniversal.com.)
COPYRIGHT 2019 ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
1130 Walnut, Kansas City, MO 64106; 816-581-7500