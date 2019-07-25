DEAR ABBY: I recently got married at the courthouse. We decided it was best for us and went for it. We invited immediate family and two of our friends.
My grandmother made excuses not to come. It hurt my feelings that she didn’t want to be there. Both my parents have passed away, and I wanted what family I have left around me. However, I now know that my grandmother didn’t want to come because she’s “traditional.” She assumed I’m pregnant. (I’m not.) Many other people are also assuming that I’m pregnant. I’m a private person and don’t feel the need to tell everyone everything.My grandmother is currently not speaking to me. How do I tell her how much she hurt my feelings? What should I say to my family who are hurt? What should I tell people who think I’m pregnant? — NOT PREGNANT IN TEXAS
DEAR NOT PREGNANT: Not every couple wants a large, formal wedding. If your grandmother thought you might be pregnant, she should have ASKED you. And while you’re at it, point out that you have “heard through the grapevine” that she has been telling people you are pregnant, which you’re not. And explain to anyone who feels hurt not to have been invited that you kept your wedding small for financial reasons, not because you had to rush into anything.
DEAR ABBY: I have an etiquette question about differences in time zones. My son is currently serving in the military overseas, and there is a 14-hour time difference. My question is: When we talk to him on the phone before we go to bed, do we tell him good night, even though it is morning or early afternoon for him? — DIFFERENT TIME ZONES
DEAR DIFFERENT TIME ZONES: Because you are in a zone in which it is night, it’s only natural that you would say good night before signing off. If it bothers your son, which I doubt, ask him what he would prefer that you say.
