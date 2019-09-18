DEAR ABBY: Our son is married to a beautiful girl, “Debra.” Several years ago she entered our home without our consent. She took several expensive, very personal items, and we have no idea what she did with them because she denies doing it.
Abby, we have absolute proof it was her. Our son denied her involvement for a while until other suspicious things happened with some of their friends’ possessions. We all agree now it was Debra. Debra said she would never talk to us or enter our house again. In addition to what she did to us, in the past she has also done some unscrupulous things involving our grandchildren. Because of this, she is no longer invited to any family events, and our son agrees, although they are still married.
Years have passed, and she’s now trying to come back into the fold. Should we be open to allowing her back into our close-knit fold? — VICTIMIZED
DEAR VICTIMIZED: Has your son offered an explanation for his wife’s behavior? Could she have been on drugs or suffering from a mental or emotional problem? Whether or not you should try to broker a peace in the family and “let her back into the fold” would depend upon what she did to the grandchildren, whether it can be remediated with an apology and explanation to those she offended, and your family’s capacity for forgiveness.
DEAR ABBY: I have been married for three years. I’m not someone who initiates sex, but once in a blue moon I get the urge. Unfortunately, every time I do, my husband refuses and makes excuses. This year I tried twice, and after the last rejection, I exploded from anger.
I am so insulted! I never refuse him, even if I don’t feel like it, because I want to please him. When I told him how he made me feel, he apologized. He said he didn’t mean to hurt my feelings, but I feel awful. Now I no longer feel any sexual urges at all, and I’m no longer attracted to my husband.
What must I do? I can’t simply forget the feelings. — INSULTED WIFE
DEAR INSULTED: Because your husband is usually the one who initiates sex, it’s possible that this is the way he prefers it. That said, however, this issue could end your marriage if it isn’t dealt with. You and your husband should ask your physician for a referral to a licensed psychotherapist who can help both of you get to the core of this issue. Do not let this fester. Do it NOW.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
To order “How to Write Letters for All Occasions,” send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds) to: Dear Abby — Letter Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. Shipping and handling are included in the price.
(EDITORS: If you have editorial questions, please contact Sue Roush, sroush@amuniversal.com.)
COPYRIGHT 2019 ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
1130 Walnut, Kansas City, MO 64106; 816-581-7500
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.