Winter takes a firm hold and temperatures plummet at this time. Sometimes this moon is also called the Long Night Moon as the winter nights lengthen and the moon spends more time above the horizon opposite a low sun. The full moon name often used by Christian settlers is the "Moon before Yule."
From: https://www.moonconnection.com/full-moon-names.phtml
Time of full moon: 10:28 p.m.
From: https://www.farmersalmanac.com/full-moon-dates-and-times
