A former board member of the Miss America Organization and four Miss America pageant state organization licensees filed a lawsuit December 19, 2018 claiming the pageant organization's top two leaders "orchestrated an illegal and bad-faith takeover of the MissAmerica Organization."
A judge later denied the temporary restraining order and preliminary court injunction the suit requested to stop MAO Chairwoman Gretchen Carlson and Hopper from what they saw as further damaging the state organizations operations.