ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - SEPTEMBER 10: Executive Chairman Sam Haskell, III speaks during the 2018 Miss America Competition Press Conference at Boardwalk Hall Arena on September 10, 2017 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions)

The Miss America Organization suspended CEO and Executive Chairman Sam Haskell on December 22, 2017, the day after the Huffington Post exposed emails showing Haskell and other officials shamed former contestants, using vulgar and lewd language and criticizing their appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Dick Clark Productions, the competition's television partner at the time, severed its ties with the organization and former Miss America titleholders called for Haskell and the rest of the organization's board of directors to step down.

Forty-nine former pageant winners - including Miss America 1948 Bebe Shopp and Miss America 2017 Savvy Shields - signed an online petition calling for action.

Haskell, President and COO Josh Randle and Board of Directors Chairman Lynn Weidner all resigned December 23, 2017.

Staff Writer

I report breaking news and cover the local stories at the Press's digital desk. I grew up in South Jersey and graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 2017 with a degree in English.

