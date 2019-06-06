The Miss America Organization suspended CEO and Executive Chairman Sam Haskell on December 22, 2017, the day after the Huffington Post exposed emails showing Haskell and other officials shamed former contestants, using vulgar and lewd language and criticizing their appearance, intelligence and sex lives.
Dick Clark Productions, the competition's television partner at the time, severed its ties with the organization and former Miss America titleholders called for Haskell and the rest of the organization's board of directors to step down.
Forty-nine former pageant winners - including Miss America 1948 Bebe Shopp and Miss America 2017 Savvy Shields - signed an online petition calling for action.
Haskell, President and COO Josh Randle and Board of Directors Chairman Lynn Weidner all resigned December 23, 2017.