5. Defensive end Brandon Graham, Michigan (2010)

Graham is entering his 10th season with the Eagles and has developed into a productive, versatile player. His strip sack of New England's Tom Brady was the biggest defensive play in Super Bowl LII.

There's a lot of depth here, but also some uncertainty. Brandon Graham is the only reliable option at defensive end after they traded Michael Bennett to New England and Chris Long retired. Derek Barnett is coming off a shoulder injury, Vinny Curry did not have a good year with Tampa Bay last season. Josh Sweat, rookie Shareef Miller and 2018 practice squad standout Joe Ostman will compete for backup jobs. At tackle, Fletcher Cox and newly acquired former Jaguar Malik Jackson could form a great tandem. If he's recovered from his back ailment, Tim Jernigan will push Jackson for playing time. Bruce Hector and Treyvon Hester played well in limited roles last season.

