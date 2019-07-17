42. Defy gravity in Cygnus X1

You will absolutely defy gravity in this UFO-looking thrill ride. You know ... gravity? That thing that keeps you safely stuck to the ground? Well, you’ll stick to the walls as the outer space-esque vehicle spins at an outrageous speed. Those with enough bravery and agility will be seen crawling around the interior walls a la Spider Man. Those without, will just freeze up.

