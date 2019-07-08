Sweat, work in the heat

Joe March, of Orbit Freight Line of West Deptford, quenches his thirst after adding gas to the Sunoco station in Egg Harbor Township when temperatures hit the mid-90s on Monday, July 2.

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer/

That was the average temperature during the month of June in South Jersey, the 19th warmest since records were kept in 1895. It was 1 degree above the 1981-2010 average. 

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

