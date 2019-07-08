That was the average temperature during the month of June in South Jersey, the 19th warmest since records were kept in 1895. It was 1 degree above the 1981-2010 average.
Breaking
71.9 degrees
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today