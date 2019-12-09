Delaney Lappin headshot

Lappin 2019 Ocean city H.S. girls soccer team

The senior led a strong Ocean City defense that did not allow more than two goals in a game all season. Lappin also play a big role on offense, scoring seven goals and adding four assists. She finished her career with 28 goals and nine assists.

