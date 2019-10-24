Delsea Regional (2-4) at Cedar Creek (5-2)
1 p.m. Saturday
Cedar Creek can boost its Group II playoff seeding and stay in contention for the division title with a win. Cedar Creek quarterback Louie Barrios has thrown 20 touchdown passes. Sophomore wide receiver JoJo Bermudez has caught 35 passes for 617 yards. Delsea is a traditional power with 14 South Jersey championships.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.