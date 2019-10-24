Cedar Creek VS Absegami football

Delsea Regional (2-4) at Cedar Creek (5-2)

1 p.m. Saturday

Cedar Creek can boost its Group II playoff seeding and stay in contention for the division title with a win. Cedar Creek quarterback Louie Barrios has thrown 20 touchdown passes. Sophomore wide receiver JoJo Bermudez has caught 35 passes for 617 yards. Delsea is a traditional power with 14 South Jersey championships.

