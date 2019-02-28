Former Denver Broncos and Houston Texans receiver Demaryius Thomas was arrested on allegations including felony vehicular assault stemming from a crash earlier this month.
Thomas was taken into custody Wednesday after turning himself in and was also being held on allegations of reckless driving and not having proof of insurance, both misdemeanors, police said Thursday.
Thomas was involved in a crash Feb. 16, a few days after he was released by the Texans. In a statement laying out the reasons for his arrest, police said Thomas was driving over 70 mph, more than twice the 30 mph speed limit, around 12:20 a.m. near downtown Denver when his SUV went off the road and went airborne, flipping end-over-end, after hitting a median. The SUV landed on its wheels and one of his two passengers suffered serious injuries, the document said.
Ex-Packers coached accused of berating refs: Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy has been accused of confronting and berating referees after a loss by his stepson’s high school basketball team.
The Pulaski School District says McCarthy followed the officials as they left a game Tuesday. Pulaski High School defeated Notre Dame Academy by a point, ending its season. Notre Dame said Thursday one of its administrators received a call of apology from the parent involved, but declined to say it was McCarthy.
Hockey
Devils’ Hall has knee surgery: NHL MVP Taylor Hall, of the New Jersey Devils, had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, but it’s unclear if the left wing will play again this season.
The Devils said Thursday the operation this week was successful. Hall will begin rehab immediately and be evaluated regularly.
The Devils have 18 games left and are almost certain to miss to the playoffs.
Golf
Five tied for Singapore lead: No. 1-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn’s 10-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole gave her a 4-under 68 and a five-way share of the first-round lead at the HSBC Women’s World Championship on Thursday.
Tied with Jutanugarn were No. 3 Minjee Lee, Amy Olson, Yu Liu and Celine Boutier, who won her first LPGA tournament three weeks ago at the Vic Open in Australia.
Wie injured: Defending champion Michelle Wie was forced to withdraw from the tournament in Singapore with a recurrence of a right hand injury.
Wie, making her second start of the season after surgery on her right hand earlier this month, was 10-over after 14 holes when she withdrew while playing the 15th. She was holding her right wrist and hand as she walked up the fairway.
Tennis
Federer nearing 100th title: Roger Federer is two matches away from his 100th career title after beating Marton Fucsovics 7-6 (6), 6-4 on Thursday to reach the Dubai Championships semifinals.
Federer faced two set points in the tiebreaker but Fucsovics hit two forehands into the net to let the Swiss star take control. Federer then wasted an early break in the second set but broke again for a 5-4 lead before serving out the match when Fucsovics sent a forehand return wide.
